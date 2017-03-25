Japanese video art at Yuchengco Museum

Digital Dimensions featuring the video art projections of internationally renowned Japanese media artist and Japan Cultural Envoy 2016 Naoko Tosa is now available for viewing at the Yuchengco Museum.

Transforming the museum’s galleries into a scenic environment, Digital Dimensions: Video Art Projections by Naoko Tosa envelopes viewers in a sensual exploration of materials and ephemerality.

The exhibition will feature Tosa’s Genesis video art series. Inspired by Rimpa, one of the major historical schools of Japanese painting with its 400-year legacy, Tosa plays with Zen concepts of chance through her use of Japanese color inks to generate solemn forms in water, the origin of all life. A pioneering feature of her practice is to introduce cutting-edge technology at the core of her creative process, playing with inks and dry ice captured by high-speed cameras.

“Art can make it possible for us to experience invisible worlds that cannot be captured by our normal sense of time and space. Such experiences would induce awe and move toward nature and its energy in our mind. This work makes it possible for the viewers to experience a world where time is expanded one hundred times. Also, this work cannot be created using computer graphics, and dry ice is too complex to be expressed by a numerical formula of fluid dynamics. In other words, this is a hypernatural form of art that can be visualized only by using a high-speed camera,” Tosa explained.

Tosa’s practice covers a wide range of areas from sculpture and visual arts to video art and digital art. Tosa also explores photography, media art, and software art. After receiving a PhD in Art and Technology Research from the University of Tokyo, she was a fellow at the Center for Advanced Visual Studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2002 to 2004 and is currently a professor at Kyoto University.

Tosa has exhibited her artworks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, London County Hall, Long Beach Museum of Art, and Japan Creative Center, among many locations worldwide.