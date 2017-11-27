Japanese warship in Manila on goodwill visit

An anti-submarine destroyer from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)

Navy is in the Philippines for a two-day goodwill visit, demonstrating a strengthening of military relations between the country and Japan.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said aside from the goodwill visit to the Philippines, the JS Onami will also replenish its supply after coming from a mission in the Asean International Fleet Review. Asean is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Japanese destroyer arrived on Sunday and docked at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila. Its visit will end Tuesday.

In January, the JS Inazuma and JS Suzutsuki arrived in Subic Bay, Zambales for a six-day goodwill visit. On June 4, the Japanese helicopter carrier the JS Izumo and the guided missile destroyer JS Sazanami arrived also in Subic Bay for a four-day goodwill visit.

“[Philippine Navy] representatives accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to health and security aboard JS Onami,” Lincuna said.