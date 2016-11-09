Japan’s Abe congratulates Trump, calls nations ‘unshakeable allies’

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday on his election as US president and vowed that the countries will maintain their close relationship.

“I express my heartfelt congratulations on your election as the next president of the United States,” Abe said in a statement.

“The stability of the Asia-Pacific region, which is the driving force of the global economy, brings peace and prosperity to the United States,” Abe said.

“Japan and the United States are unshakeable allies connected by common values such as freedom, democracy, basic human rights and rule of law.”

Concern in Japan, a close security ally of the US and a major trading partner, had grown during the campaign on Trump’s opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

He also called for Tokyo to pay more to support the two countries’ security alliance.

Other Trump comments, suggesting that Japan—the only country to suffer atomic bomb attacks—might want to consider developing nuclear weapons to combat threats from North Korea, also drew criticism. AFP

AFP/CC