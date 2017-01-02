Japan’s Abe in Manila this month

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the Philippines this month in what President Rodrigo Duterte described as a “show of solidarity.”

“This is just a friendly visit. It really is official because he’s an official, he’s the Prime Minister,” Duterte said, noting that the government was informed of Abe’s upcoming trip when he visited Japan in October.

Duterte’s trip to Japan yielded $1.8 billion in business deals as well as a “verbal commitment” to invest $17.2 billion in infrastructure, water, and power projects from Japanese company Marubeni, the Palace had said.

The President said that the Japanese prime minister “was really interested in helping us [through]the investments.”

He said Abe also plans to visit Davao, which has a notably large population of Filipinos descended from Japanese migrants in the early 20th century.

“And, during our talks, which was really one of the longest that I have had with a sovereign chief of state, he was interested about helping us, the investments, but most of all, they also wanted to visit my place Davao City,” Duterte said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE