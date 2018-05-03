Japan’s Abe wants to increase investments in Israel

JERUSALEM: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday and voiced hope for increased Japanese investment in Israel. “I hope we will continue developing investments between our two countries,” he said after talks with the Netanyahu. The leaders agreed to push forward on establishing direct flights between the two countries to boost tourism, investment and business, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office. Netanyahu praised “the tremendous growth of Japanese investment in Israel and Israeli investment in Japan.” Abe on Tuesday told Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas his country would not move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, official media reported, two weeks before the United States completes its controversial relocation. Abe also voiced support for the creation of a Palestinian state under a peace deal.

AFP