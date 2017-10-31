‘Japan’s aid signals golden age of partnership’

The Japanese government has committed ¥1 trillion or P454 billion worth assistance to the Philippines, marking the golden age of strategic partnership between the two countries, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday.

Duterte made the announcement in a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the first day of the Philippine President’s working visit in Japan.

“I am pleased with Japan’s reiteration that it is fully committed to give flesh to its one-trillion-yen pledge of assistance for the Philippines which covers high impact and high value infrastructure projects that my country needs to sustain and spur economic growth. These will include some of the most ambitious and groundbreaking projects, including the Metro Manila subway project and well as major developments in the regions and provinces,” Duterte said.

“Our commitment to further expand our cooperative ties show that the Philippines and Japan is building a golden age of strategic partnership,” Duterte added.

The President also thanked Japan for its full support in achieving just and lasting peace in Mindanao, as well as aiding the Philippines for the reconstruction of Marawi City and rebuilding the lives of the Marawi evacuees.

On the trade and investment front, President Duterte assured the public that both sides agreed to ramp up economic activities.

“We welcome the increasing investments from Japan and we are ready to work with responsible companies which we consider new partners for growth,” Duterte said.

The Foreign Affairs department earlier said in a statement that the President’s trip was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan concerning the economy, industry, regional peace and stability, including dealing with the South China Sea.

Duterte brought a 12-man delegation when he left the country on Sunday night for a three-day working visit to Japan until October 31.

In Duterte’s delegation are Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Other high-ranking government officials in the Japan trip are Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go and Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V.