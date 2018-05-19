Japan’s Imano rules FISU World U golf meet

LUBAO, PAMPANGA: Daiki Imano of Japan carded a bogey-free six-under 66 on Saturday to win the 17th FISU World University Golf Championship at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here.

Imano displayed his mastery of the Mike-Singgaran designed course with six birdies including a gimmie birdie on par-5 18th to beat three-day leader Henry Tschopp of Switzerland.

“I am really happy with the result. I did not expect to win but I gave my best. My short stay in the Philippines was made memorable with my victory today,” said the 21-year old Imano after completing round of nines with 33-33 for a 278 total.

Counting his early 72, 68, and 72, Imano birdied the par-four hole No. 6 for a remarkable win.

Imano’s compatriot, Yuto Katsuragawa, trailed by two strokes to finish solo second with an aggregate of 280 on rounds of 74-70-67-69.

Tschopp faltered with a double bogey on par-4 No. 16 after losing the ball on the right.

“I came here to win and not to get third that’s why I tried my best. I started well on the front nine up until the 16th hole. But, nevertheless, it was an awesome week and great tournament,” said the 19-year old national player from Zurich who made five birdies and four bogeys for 74 and a four-round total of 281.

Jaehun Choi of Korea finished fourth with 283 followed by Japanese Taisei Shimizu with 284.

The Philippines’ Ruperto Zaragosa, a runner-up in the recently concluded National Pro-Am held at Splendido, was eight-stroke behind Imano with 286 to share the sixth position with Kyle Raymond De Beer of South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Koreans dominated the women’s individual category with a 1-2-3 finish.

Dasom Ma carded a 282-aggregate, five strokes ahead of first runner-up Minji Kang, 287, and eight stroke cleared off second runner-up Yeonjung Son, 290.

Japan won comfortably by nine strokes over Korea, 553-562, in the men’s team competition.

In women’s team play, Korea bagged the title with 567 followed by France with 591 and Chinese Taipei with 592.

Sixty-eight golfers joined the 72-hole championship sanctioned by the by the International Sports University Federation (FISU) and organized by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines.

The tournament is backed by the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Pradera Verde, Arena Lux Enterprise, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., Seascape Village, and Aurora Securities, Inc.