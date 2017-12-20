Japan’s R&I affirms PH investment grade score

Tokyo-based Ratings and Investment Information Inc. (R&I Ratings) on Tuesday affirmed its “BBB” investment grade rating for the Philippines, forecasting solid economic growth given the Duterte government’s aggressive infrastructure plans.

An anticipated widening of the fiscal deficit and another current account deficit are unlikely to become major hitches and the financial system remains stable, it added.

“In light of these circumstances, R&I has affirmed the foreign currency issuer rating at BBB. The rating outlook is stable, because at present there are few factors that will exert downward pressure on the sovereign’s creditworthiness,” the debt watcher said.

R&I said it would be looking if solid economic growth resulted in a rise in income levels.

“Going forward, given likely inflation pressure from tax reforms, higher oil prices and the weaker currency as well as from buoyant domestic demand, consumer price trends and the way the central bank controls the situation would draw our attention,” it added.

R&I also pointed out that in addition to robust private consumption backed by stable remittance inflows, growth in investment has been increasing in recent years.

“With the rising share of investment in gross domestic product (GDP), the aggressive public investment program initiated by the Duterte administration would serve as a platform for economic growth in the foreseeable future,” it said.

It is essential to sustain the momentum of investment from inside and outside the country by improving the business environment through continued reforms, the debt watcher added.

It also mentioned that thanks to robust growth in foreign direct investment, there is no concern over the availability of financing.

“R&I does not immediately take a negative view of the shift from a surplus mainly attributable to remittances from overseas, which tend to be used for consumption, to a [current account]deficit stemming from capital goods imports that can be the seeds of future economic growth,” it said.

R&I also said that the government was giving due consideration to revenue generation and fiscal sustainability, as exemplified by the ongoing reforms to broaden the tax base.

The budget deficit, meanhwhile, “is anticipated to somewhat widen under the current administration compared to the previous administration. Even so, this will not cause a significant deterioration in the government debt ratio and other indicators. Funding concern is also limited,” it said.

In terms of monetary policy, R&I said the central bank’s focus on market movements would remain unchanged.

It also claimed that risks arising from diplomatic relations strained by President Rodrigo Duterte’s frequewnt diatribes had diminished.