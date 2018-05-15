Jardeleza: ‘Unpleasant history’ immaterial to quo warranto case

Jardeleza, J.:

(Excerpts from opinion)

Respondent Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno (respondent) in her Ad Cautelam Respectful Motion/or Inhibition (Motion) seeks to prevent me from participating in this special civil action for quo warranto. She invokes the New Code of Judicial Conduct, which enjoins judges to disqualify themselves from participating in a matter in which it may appear, to a reasonable observer, that they are unable to decide a matter impartially, and where the judge has actual bias or prejudice concerning a party. She further invokes the due process clause of the Constitution.

Determining whether a sitting justice of the Supreme Court should recuse in a case is an exercise fraught with constitutional difficulty. This is due in no small measure to the absence of a clear litmus test by which a jurist’s partiality is measured. Walking the tightrope between a judge’s duty to decide and inhibition being a matter of conscience, the Court has made largely ad hoc decisions that turn on the factual subtleties of each case. This has prevented the development of a bright line rule on inhibition. In the Philippines, this tightrope walk between judicial accountability and judicial independence is made more problematic by the very paucity of formal mechanisms that institutionalize the reconciliation of these two concepts. This gap in the law is complicated by the history, practice and tradition of the Court respecting recusal from within its ranks: the individual justices of the Court decide for themselves whether to inhibit from a case, and whether to explain their decision or remain silent. Finally, because the Court itself abides by the Justice’s judgment, and because there is no appeal, a Justice’s decision on the matter of his recusal is final.

The Motion cites three charges that allegedly evidence my bias or prejudice against respondent, namely that: (1) I have stated that she committed treason; (2) I described her actions during my nomination to the Court as “inhumane” and “not those of a normal person;” and (3) my negative characterization of her persists to this day.

In the interest of full transparency and to provide a more complete context, I shall also narrate the relevant events which preceded my testimony before the House Committee on Justice:

1. In June 2014, respondent attempted to block my nomination to the Court on the ground that I lacked integrity, as shown by my handling of the West Philippine Sea arbitration case which the Philippines filed before the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague. I was then Solicitor General and led the Philippine legal team that worked on the crafting of the arbitration case. I would later be appointed the Philippine Agent for purposes of the arbitration.

In public filings made in Jardeleza v Sereno, respondent accused me of committing “treason,” being a “traitor,” and being disloyal to the country through my alleged “deliberate refusal to promote the remedies available to the Philippines, and deliberately weakening the country’s arguments.”8 She also faulted me for allegedly demonstrating “weakness of character” when I was supposedly “not willing to protect the interest” of the Republic, even inferring that I “may have been listening to extraneous factors or may have been promised something”, thereby imputing that I may have compromised national interests because of personal agenda.

On August 19, 2014, the Court ordered my inclusion in the JBC (Judicial and Bar Council— ed.) shortlist. President Benigno S. Aquino III appointed me to the Court the following day.

2. On June 29, 2015, a little over a year before the final award on the West Philippine Sea arbitration case was issued, I gave the commencement address at the occasion of the graduation of the University of the Philippines College of Law Class of 2015. In my address, I spoke about the value of hard work and integrity in one’s success and shared my harrowing experience in aspiring for a seat in the Court. I recalled then how painful it was to spend a whole lifetime building a reputation worthy of my parents and my family, only for my integrity to be disparaged at the peak of a legal career. I told the graduates that in life, when faced with a shark or a bully, they should stand their ground and push back. Admittedly, I referred to respondent’s viciously false accusations as those consistent of a “bully” and a “shark.”

3. On July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal in The Hague promulgated its ruling, which was an astounding decision in favor of the Philippines. With this, I was free at last to talk about the arbitration and, more importantly for me, the treatment of ltu Aba. The first opportunity presented itself within three months from the date of the issuance of the arbitral decision. On October 21, 2016, I was invited to deliver the keynote speech before the Integrated Bar of th½ Philippines (IBP)—Western Visayas Regional Convention, which had for its theme, “Ensuring a legal system based on respect for the Rule of Law.”

In my remarks, I shared the complete story behind the Itu Aba issue. There, I recounted how the Philippine legal team, composed of lawyers from different offices within the Executive Department, and in coordination with our international legal team, unanimously and purposively embarked on a low-risk strategy involving the question of which features to include in the Philippine submission. Specifically, only features that (in our estimation and based on evidence known or available to us) could, at worst, be declared only as rocks were included in our January 2013 submission to the Arbitral Tribunal. Relatedly, the team made a deliberate decision not to include Itu Aba, the largest feature in the Spratly Islands, as it was reputed to have sources of potable water which, arguably, could qualify it as an island, to the detriment of the entire Philippine case.

In brief, the risk posed by including Itu Aba was this: if declared by the arbitral tribunal to be an island, Itu Aba would generate a 200 Nautical Mile (NM) Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) that would cover large parts of the Philippine EEZ in the west, including Reed Bank and extending almost up to Palawan. This was a risk none of the members of the Philippine legal team was willing to take.

Toward the end of the year, however, foreign counsel recommended the amendment of the Philippine statement of claim, with the addition of other features, among them, Itu Aba. Considering the gravity and sensitivity of the proposal, we asked counsel to visit Manila to personally discuss the matter with the rest of the Philippine legal team. In a meeting held in Malacanan in January 2014, the advantages and disadvantages of the proposal were discussed. In the end, the team unanimously affirmed the low-risk strategy initially agreed upon and decided against amending the Philippine submission to include Itu Aba.

Despite this, foreign counsel again proposed, during the preparation of the Philippine Memorial, to include therein fourteen (14) paragraphs mentioning Itu Aba. These additional paragraphs would argue that although Itu Aba is the largest high-tide feature in the Spratly Islands, it is still incapable of sustaining human habitation or economic life of its own, and thus cannot be held to be an island. After reminding counsel that the matter has already been decided in the January 2014 Manila meeting, I proposed that the recommendation be placed in a formal memorandum addressed to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and myself, for purposes of elevating the matter to then President Aquino for his decision. After discussion, President Aguino decided to go with the foreign counsel’s recommendation and the additional paragraphs mentioning Itu Aba were included in the Memorial.

Respondent would later on use this same confidential Memorandum to block my nomination and impugn my integrity before the JBC. I emphasize that neither respondent nor her informant, Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio, were part of the Philippine legal team. They did not participate in the discussions that led to the initial adoption of the low-risk strategy, nor in the decision not to amend the Philippine submission. In fact, I did not furnish respondent or Justice Carpio a copy of this confidential Memorandum in view of its highly sensitive content.

[M]y actions and words complained of are wholly extraneous and immaterial to the facts and issues raised in this Quo Warranto petition which specifically relates to respondent’s alleged deficient submissions of her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN). That I cannot be impartial and decide this case on the merits based on the facts and evidence on record cannot be presumed simply on account of my unpleasant “history” with respondent.

This Resolution is intended to serve as a record upon which all well-informed and reasonable observers who care to know the facts can make their own judgment on whether my acts and words rise to the level of a disqualifying bias or prejudice. To borrow from Chief Justice Rehnquist, I imagine that other reasonable observers may arrive at a legal conclusion contrary to mine, and that there may be sound arguments that plausibly lean towards my recusal. Perhaps if I were preoccupied with avoiding controversy and would like to act in favor of simple convenience, I may as well recuse. My conscience, aided by my self-examination and analysis of the pertinent laws and the facts of the present case, nevertheless impels me otherwise.

In my Commencement Address to the U.P. College of Law in 2014, I described the two months that started with respondent’s attack on my integrity, the JBC’s rejection of my nomination, my decision to take on a sitting Chief Justice in Jardeleza v Sereno, the Court’s last-minute decision to allow my nomination, and finally my appointment by President Aquino, as the most painful and difficult time of my life, as well as of my wife and children. My family and I had to live those two terrible months with the label “traitor” tarred and feathered on my being. In my address, I described our painful experience as one “I would not wish on anybody, not even to those who made these vile accusations against me.”

Today, four years later, respondent and her family have had to face up to more months of attacks on her integrity. Perhaps, because my family and I have endured such a harrowing experience, I fervently hope that reasonably informed persons would believe that I would be among the last to taint another human being’s name out of sheer spite.

FRANCIS J. JARDELEZA,

Associate Justice

Editor’s Note: As a public service, The Manila Times is publishing excerpts of concurring and dissenting opinions on the quo warranto case against ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.