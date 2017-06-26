Jasmine Curtis-Smith tightens grip of ‘millennial star’ moniker

Had she decided to sign a contract with ABS-CBN, Jasmine Curtis-Smith may have well forever been tagged as the “younger sister of Anne Curtis.” For even out of the shadows of her ate, Curtis-Smith can’t shake off the familial strings. However, when it comes to career, she has been able to hold her own as TV5’s most important star.

She first signed a three-year exclusive contract with the Manuel Pangilinan-led network in 2010, renewed it in 2016, and maintained her stature as the one of the company’s Primetime Princesses up to this day.

Now 23, the younger of the beautiful Filipino-Australian sisters has collected two acting awards to her name – as Best Actress in the 2016 Cinema One Originals Film Festival entry “Baka Bukas” and Best Supporting Actress in the 2013 Cinemalaya Festival OFWs in Israel-inspired movie “Transit.”

In 2012, she was tapped as “American Idol Season 7” runner-up David Archuleta’s leading lady when he starred in a TV5 series. She also starred in the psychological thriller “Puti” in 2013, besides Transit, which was the Philippines’ entry to the 86th Oscars Best Foreign Language Film.

She then acted opposite Superstar Nora Aunor in the horror movie “Dementia,” and played Andrea in “Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo” in 2014.

Just this year, she was in the cast of the indie romantic comedy “I’m Drunk I Love You” with Maja Salvador, Paulo Avelino and Dominic Roco.

According to the young actress, however, it is the webisode “Forever Sucks” on TV5’s digital channel D5Studio, which she finds most rewarding these days as an artist. Now on its third season, the show’s creators have allowed her to be more involved in the story whether she shares her ideas during casual or inspiring conversations.

“Everyone of us on the set—the producers, production staff, crewmen, our director Joel Ferrer and the cast—are like a close knit of friends but at the same time, very professional. We’re always joking around and often get reminded of our time restrictions for the day. As we balance our time for the project, it feels like home when I’m on the set,” she said.

The actress revealed that she has become very attached to her character Izabel, the 170-year-old vampire pretending to be a normal 21-year-old who works in the graveyard shift of a call center.

“I love Izabel and her story through and through. Her emotions are so pure and her history so heavy. I empathize with her so much that I look forward to tapings just so I could play Izzy again for the day,” she enthused.

Would she change anything about her character if given the chance to have an input in the direction of the story?

“I don’t think I’d change anything with her. It is evident that even our audience has formed an attachment to her life and especially her personal life,” she answered.

She said her input comes in when they do the scenes and after speaking to their director.

“Sometimes ideas pop up while he tells me how he interpreted the scene, and he’s always game to try our suggestions. That always makes us feel involved more than we already are, a sense of really owning our characters, story, and the entire project.”

The young actress added that she is not at all surprised with the solid, steady following of Forever Sucks, particularly with millennials that comprise much of its audience.

“The concept of the show is refreshing for millennials. It’s neither heavy nor shallow. It’s symbolic and also easy on the mind,” she pointed out.

“The timing is quicker than your regular series and so it doesn’t feel like a drag to watch. Everyone behind the show is emotionally invested ensuring the authenticity of everything we do. I also think it’s the collective feeling we have on set that translates on the screen.”

As for the prospects of returning for a fourth season or even a possible movie adaptation of the hit web series, Curtis-Smith said she and the rest of the cast and crew would be thrilled if it materializes.

“I would definitely love a fourth season. A movie? It would be interesting. Given that the material flow would still justify all the characters and Forever Sucks in totality from its original beginnings, we would love that for sure.”

In the third season that premieres in July, Izabela and Kiko (Felix Roco) struggle with the realization that it’s hard to keep a romantic liaison between a human and a vampire burning, sans sunlight.