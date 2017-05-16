Jasmine Curtis’ web series gets third season

Launched in the summer of 2016, the web-only series “Forever Sucks” has become one of the biggest original Filipino hits in new media from D5 Studio.

Directed by acclaimed indie filmmaker Joel Ferrer, the comedy series with a supernatural twist is headlined by Jasmine Curtis-Smith who plays Izabel, a 170-year-old vampire pretending to be a normal 21-year-old who works in a call center.

In Izabel’s quest to find true love, she ends up getting her heart broken in the show’s maiden season but somehow manages to bounce back with a new love interest in Season 2.

Because of her immortality, Izabel remains torn between living in the moment or in her own words, “choosing unhappiness” if and when Kiko, the present love of her life played by Felix Roco, dies of natural or other causes.

With the huge following of the web series, Forever Sucks has been renewed for a third season, where Ferrer said the plot further thickens as new characters are added.

“Most of Izabel’s vampire friends start to show up. Also, someone from Kiko’s past enters the picture. This season will feel like a Valentine’s season dahil sa mga bagong nabubuong love interests,” the director revealed.

For Ferrer, Forever Sucks is one of the most rewarding projects he has ever been fortunate to be involved with. He considers it quite a joyride to work with the show’s crew and cast members that also include Gab Pangilinan, Gio Gahol and Sari Estrada.

“Working with the cast and crew feels like home. It gets easier and easier kasi in sync na lahat ng tao with each other. May chemistry ang buong group which is important in any kind of production,” he added.

“The show’s success is mainly on the chemistry of everybody. From the cast and crew, everybody likes to be there, it’s more than work. And the story is well studied and debated. We don’t want to put out a story that is half baked. We want to push the boundaries of the storytelling, and it’s really good because everyone on the set feels the same way.”

Already, the director is excited about a possible Season 4 should Forever Sucks be renewed for another run.