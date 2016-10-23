Jasmine’s online series gets second season

D5STUDIO, a local pioneering production hub for original digital content, just announced that their very first venture in web-based series, Jasmine Curtis Smith’s Forever Sucks, is going into its second season by the end of the month.

In an interview with The Manila Times on October 19, Digital Lab head Annie Biagan eagerly shared that the show surpassed expectations when it premiered in February, hitting a million views in its first five days online.

“To be honest, we had no big expectations for the show really, since we had not established the Filipino’s openness to online entertainment back then,” Biagan explained. “So we were certainly overwhelmed by the viewers’ response, mostly from the youth and the BPO industry, bringing us to our second season.”

Forever Sucks is in every way a product of new media, not just as a web-based show but also in format—twelve 10-minuter episodes, much like popular forerunner The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix.

Moreover, save for Curtis Smith’s character as a 170-year-old vampire in search for true love, the rest of the plot is very “now,” thus appealing to millennials.

“As a vampire, her character Izabel is up all night so she works in a call center where she finally makes friends, whose language, views and situations are all very current,” Biagan added.

Season 2, meanwhile, premieres on October 31 with a twist as Izabel finally gives up on the idea of everlasting love, until she encounters Kiko (Felix Roco), the new guy at the office who easily tugs at her emotional strings.

Forever Sucks is on view at www.d5.studio.

TMA