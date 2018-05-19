Jason Day joins loaded Travelers field

Another major champion, another marquee name —the 2018 Travelers Championship just keeps getting better.

The latest to commit is Jason Day, the seventh-ranked player in the world and the winner of the 2015 PGA Championship. He’s returned to form after an injury-riddled 2017, collecting wins at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open and the Wells Fargo Championship to run his PGA Tour victory total to 12.

“Adding Jason to our field is fantastic news for the tournament and our fans,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a release. “Jason is one of the world’s best players, so having him return to TPC River Highlands reflects our mission of bringing the world’s greatest golfers to Connecticut every year.”

Day, 30, of Australia, joins a loaded field that includes Masters champion Patrick Reed, new World No. 1 Justin Thomas, two-time Travelers champ Bubba Watson, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jordan Spieth, who committed via teleconference at last week’s Travelers Championship media day.

TPC River Highlands will be teeming with major champions this summer. Spieth has three major titles, Watson and Zach Johnson each have two, and Thomas, Day and Jim Furyk — who fired a final-round 58 in the 2016 Travelers — have one apiece.

The upper echelon of the Official World Golf Ranking is well represented also. Thomas ascended to the top spot after finishing in a tie for 11th place at the Players Championship last weekend. He’ll have the the following top-tier talent pursuing him in Cromwell: Spieth (No. 3), Day (7), McIlroy (8), Paul Casey (12), Reed (13), Watson (18), Charley Hoffman (30) and Bryson DeChambeau (40).

The tournament, honored as the PGA Tour’s best in 2017, has all the makings of a repeat performance when it kicks off on June 21.

TNS