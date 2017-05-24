Jason Dy conquers Malaysian music scene

PH’s Voice of R&B successfully debuts first single in Kuala Lumpur

Since winning the second season of “The Voice of the Philippines,” Jason Dy has been going places. Besides releasing a debut album with three hit singles (“Caught In That Feeling,” “Milagro,” “Walang Iwanan”), playing with “Asap’s” Soul Sessions, performing in successful concerts, and receiving awards, he has achieved what most singers can only dream of in such a short span of time. Now, he is setting his sights outside the Philippines starting with Malaysia.

Dy, dubbed as the “Philippines’ Voice of R&B” collaborated with Malaysian superstar Fazura for the single “Nothing Like Pag-ibig,” which was released in January. They also did a version for the Malaysian market entitled, “Nothing Like Cinta Ini.” The song written by Philippine hit maker Jungee Marcelo talks about the universal power of love no matter what language you speak.

With its relatable lyrics and bouncy groove, it became a hit not only in the Philippines but in Malaysia as well. So via Universal Music Malaysia, Dy travelled to Kuala Lumpur and Kuching for a promo tour with Fazura and to meet his Malaysian fans. Music Geek got to witness this promotional tour with the two stars.

Dy and Fazura started the tour in Kuala Lumpur with a fun game of bowling playing against each to the delight of their fans. They performed “Nothing Like Cinta Ini” on Malaysia’s top TV shows like “SelamatPagi Malaysia” (TV1), “Wanita Hari Ini” (TV3) and “H Live” (Astro). Dy and Fazura also guested on radio stations in the capital like iM4U FM and Suria FM and in Kuching with Cats FM, Era FM Sarawak and Hitz FM Sarawak. Dy charmed the Malaysian press with the launch of single at Red Box Malaysia.

But the highlight of the tour was when both Dy and Fazura went to the city of Kuching for the gala night of the Asean International Film Festival and Awards. They performed their duet in front of star-studded celebrities, which included “Star Wars” actor Donnie Yen; Filipino actors Nora Aunor, Cherie Gil, Jaclyn Jose, Benjamin Alves, Marlo Mortel; and an impressive gathering of other actors and filmmakers from Southeast Asia. Dy was the only Filipino chosen to perform for the event. It was also broadcasted live all over Malaysia.

With the success of his promo tour in the neighborign country, let’s hope that Jason Dy will also be a household name in other countries in Southeast Asia, and—who knows—maybe the rest of the world.

* * *

On May 20, Music Geek attended the “Get Music Indie Go” at the Mall of Asia Arena. The event was an indoor music festival, which featured performances by rock fusion band Miles Experience, R&B band Sud, dance rock band Autotelic, rock icon Gabby Alipe, 9 piece band Jensen and the Flips, Malaysian pop rock band An Honest Mistake, electronic musician Somedaydream, singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan, indie rock band She’s Only Sixteen, jazz act Conscious & The Goodness, and rapper Ninno. Also included in the line-up were college bands The Cohens (Ateneo de Manila University), Matty Juniosa (De La Salle University), STLO (University of the Philippines), and Papapeta (University of Santo Tomas).

“This is the first step in having people pay for local acts’ concerts,” Kai Honasan of Autotelic said during their set. Most people pay for expensive tickets for foreign artists’ concerts but scrimp when it comes to local acts, which was the reason why Honasan and the rest of the performers were are thankful to those who invested their time and money for the concert.

The concert, which was attended by the millennials, had a different vibe. If you think this was what you typically see in their bar gigs, you’re wrong. Each band made sure their set is different, most notably Miles Experience where they had a choir and at some point, drummers appeared during their set. Also impressive was the play of visuals during the acts’ performances.

Via this show, we hope more people will support OPM by buying their albums and tickets to their concerts and more outfits to produce shows featuring our talented local artists.