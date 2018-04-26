Jawbreakers force deciding Game 3 in PBA D-League

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University beat Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College, 98-90, on Thursday to force a winner-take-all Game Three in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Jawbreakers banked on a strong start to spoil the Revellers’s fun.

“We just have to battle our way and have the peace of mind that we did our best whatever the outcome of the game,” said Zark’s-Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson.

Conference Most Valuable Player CJ Perez led balanced attacks with 15 points on top of seven rebounds and four assists. Perez took the MVP plum after averaging 17.5 markers.

Jaycee Marcelino racked up 13 points, Mike Nzeusseu and Jesper Ayaay tallied 11 markers apiece to go with a combined 17 rebounds while Wilson Baltazar added 10 points.

Robinson was elated to see his crew put premium on defense this time around after losing to Stevenson Tiu’s wards in a high-scoring Game One.

“We reminded them that this is the finals already. We really have to bring our defensive mindset coming into the game because that’s what we lack last time,” said Robinson.

Zark’s-Lyceum initiated a 12-3 run capped by Jaycee Marcelino’s strong drive to the hoop for an early 21-8 advantage.

The Jawbreakers stretched their lead to 52-32 late in the second period as Perez and Baltazar sparked a 13-2 run.

Perez and company would keep a double-digit spread until a late Revellers’ outburst led by Bulanadi reduced the gap 84-91 with 1:08 left.

Zark’s foiled a potential Che’Lu comeback as Jayvee Marcelino drained a breakaway layup and Jesper Ayaay sank two free throws.

Allyn Bulanadi drilled in a game-high 23 points, RK Ilagan chipped in 13 markers while Alfred Batino and Jayson David had 12 points each for the Revellers.

Game Three is on Tuesday at the same venue.

The scores:

ZARK’S BURGER-LYCEUM (98)— Perez 15, Jc. Marcelino 13, Ayaay 11, Nzeusseu 11, Baltazar 10, Yong 9, Pretta 8, Ibañez 7, Caduyac 6, Jv. Marcelino 6, Tansingco 2, Serrano 0.

CHE’LU BAR & GRILL-SAN SEBASTIAN (90)— Bulanadi 23, Ilagan 13, Batino 12, David 12, Costelo 11, Calisaan 7, De Leon 5, Ablaza 4, Siruma 3, Capobres 0, Collado 0, Faundo 0, Taganas 0.

Quarterscores: 27-16; 54-34; 75-56; 98-90