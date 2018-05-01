Jawbreakers pocket aspirants’ cup crown

Finally, the balloons and confetti rained down on a packed Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

At the end of a grueling finals series, Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University emerged as the champion in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 as it hacked out a come-from-behind 92-82 victory over Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College in the winner-take-all game.

The Jawbreakers unleashed an explosive effort in the closing quarter, muscling their way back from 14 points down en route to grabbing their maiden D-League crown.

“We’re down. All of them (fans) were down. I just told them (players), ‘you’re inspiring people. You’re not doing it by just giving up. Just keep on playing, believing yourselves and just love and trust each other,’” said Zark’s-Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson.

Mike Nzeusseu pumped in a monstrous double-double of 28 points and 18 rebounds. The Cameroonian center poured 14 points in the pivotal fourth period to fuel the Jawbreakers’ fightback.

Conference Most Valuable Player CJ Perez fired 26 points, including seven points in the final quarter, on top of six rebounds and two assists while Jesper Ayaay chipped in 14 markers.

Robinson’s lowest-seeded crew in the playoffs also completed a comeback in the title series as they overcame a virtual twice-to-beat disadvantage.

Eager to lift the trophy, the two teams battled toe-to-toe early on. Only an Ayaay triple separated Zark’s from Che’Lu, 21-18, in the opening quarter.

The heated, nip-and-tuck contest went on but it was the Revellers that came out on top at the half, 42-37, behind Ryan Costelo’s two treys.

Che’Lu uncorked a 14-2 blast to further widen the gap, 58-44, halfway the third canto. Zark’s retaliated with a 15-7 rally to cut its deficit to six, 64-70, entering the payoff period.

With their backs against the wall, the Jawbreakers came alive in the final frame as they heavily outgunned the Revellers, 28-12, anchored on Nzeusseu and Perez to rule the season-opening tournament.

Michael Calisaan led the runner-up Che’Lu-San Sebastian with 17 points, Alfred Batino tallied a double-double of 12 markers and as many boards, Costelo added 12 and Cedrick Ablaza had 11. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA