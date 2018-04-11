Jawbreakers, Scorpions dispute semis slot

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University and Centro Escolar University (CEU) clash for a semifinal spot in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Jawbreakers and the Scorpions collide in the winner-take-all quarterfinal game at 3 p.m.

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum overcame a twice-to-beat disadvantage and forced a rubber match after beating Centro Escolar U, 104-95, in the series opener two days ago at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Despite gaining the momentum, Zark’s head coach Topex Robinson recognizes CEU’s ability to bounce back.

“We know they’re a champion team and they have experience in these situations. So, there’s no reason for us to celebrate. We’ll make the necessary adjustments for Thursday,” said Robinson.

Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu led the Jawbreakers with 28 points and 12 rebounds in the previous game but it was CJ Perez’s endgame heroics that sealed the win. The athletic forward drained 11 straight points to spark the pivotal run in the fourth quarter as he finished with 26 markers, five boards and five assists.

Perez said that Game One was a test of character for them and today’s tiff will not be different.

“This will be another test because CEU will not just give up,” he said.

Indeed, Yong Garcia and his CEU squad are raring to rebound after squandering a twice-to-beat edge.

But for them to get the last ticket to the semifinals, the Garcia said they have to play their tough brand of basketball the whole game.

“We need to play 40 minutes of CEU basketball. Our opponent is one of the top collegiate teams in the country so we have to give our best effort.”

Congolese big man Rod Ebondo, who helped the Mendiola-based team erase an 18-point deficit only to fall short in the end, vowed to give his all and hope that his teammates will follow.

“I will give my 100 percent and also my teammates will be there to help me,” said Ebondo, who tallied a game-high 32 points and 25 rebounds coming off a back injury.

The victor will take on second seed Marinerong Pilipino in the final four.