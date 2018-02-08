Jawbreakers shred Mila’s Lechon

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University overcame a slow start as it pulverized Mila’s Lechon, 102-55, to extend its winning run to four games in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Jawbreakers came alive in the third quarter and broke away from a tight first half contest. Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines improved its win-loss record to 5-1 and ascended to No. 2.

Jawbreakers head coach Topex Robinson said that the blowout victory just showed their respect for the game.

”We don’t have control of what the other team will do. If the opportunity is there to score, we’re going to keep on scoring,” said Robinson.

”Basketball has been good to us and we want to give back to basketball. And the people came here to watch us play so we’re going to play our basketball no matter if they (opponent) don’t want to play,” he added.

Mike Nzeusseu led a well-balanced attack as the Cameroonian center fired 15 points to go with 10 rebounds while Jaycee Marcelino and Kim Cinco chipped in 12 markers apiece.

Top gunner CJ Perez finished with a conference-low nine points. It did not affect the Lyceum-backed squad nonetheless as all other players contributed at least two markers.

Zark’s-Lyceum heavily outworked Mila’s in rebounds (53-33) and assists (21-10). The Jawbreakers also dominated in points off turnovers (38-17), points in the paint (66-24), fast break points (35-8) and bench points (55-18).

It was the Mighty Roasters who rode on a searing 11-3 start but the Jawbreakers sank seven straight points to snatch the lead, 14-13.

A nip-and-tuck affair ensued from then on, with the entire first half seeing 17 lead changes and five deadlocks.

After giving up the first basket at the restart, Zark’s uncorked a 23-0 blast en route to a 29-point explosion in the third frame while limiting Mila’s to just nine markers for a massive 73-47 spread.

Ken Acibar was the lone bright spot for Mila’s as finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Mighty Roasters sank further down the cellar as they suffered their fourth defeat in as many games.

The scores:

ZARK’S-LYCEUM (102)— Nzeusseu 15, Cinco 12, Jc. Marcelino 12, Perez 9, Jv. Marcelino 8, Serrano 7, Tansingco 7, Baltazar 6, Liwag 6, Marata 6, Ayaay 4, Ibañez 4, Santos 4, Caduyac 2.

MILA’S LECHON (55)— Acibar 16, Delfinado 9, Herradura 7, Ng 6, Derige 4, Iñigo 4, Parala 4, Padilla 3, Sarangay 2, Bellosillo 0, Crisostomo 0, Deles 0, Luz 0, Montuano 0.

Quarterscores: 25-25; 44-39; 73-47; 102-55