Jawbreakers snatch semis slot

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University performed well despite the absence of CJ Perez in the endgame as it clinched a semifinal berth with a come-from-behind 82-77 win over Centro Escolar University (CEU) in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jesper Ayaay led the Perez-less Jawbreakers in crunch time nullifying a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and a twice-to-beat disadvantage in the series.

“Everybody was able to contribute. That’s the beauty of having a team that is really embracing a system of never giving up. And that translated to a win,” said Zark’s-Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson.

Zark’s arranged a best-of-three semifinals date with second seed Marinerong Pilipino.

Ayaay finished with 15 points, including a triple and back-to-back layups that tied the game at 94-all in the final frame. Jayvee Marcelino fired 17 markers on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting clip even as Mike Nzeusseu came through with a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Jaycee Marcelino added 10 points and seven assists while top gunner Perez, who came up clutch in the Jawbreakers’ 104-95 first game victory, scored eight points before committing his sixth foul midway the closing quarter.

“We just wanted to win. My assistant coaches were telling me not to complain on the calls, which made my job easier. Same goes with the players, everybody wants to contribute. You just have to love this team,” beamed Robinson.

Congolese center Rod Ebondo paced the Scorpions with 22 points and 16 boards, Art Aquino chipped in 16 markers while Orlan Wamar and Rich Guinitaran had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Waxing hot at the onset, CEU ignited a 19-2 blast anchored on three triples for an early 30-12 spread.

Zark’s narrowed the gap down to 47-51 as the Marcelino twins connected on an alley-oop play halfway the third frame.

Guinitaran drained a trey to restore a 70-46 advantage for CEU early in the payoff period.

Despite Perez fouling out at the 4:54 mark, the Jawbreakers raced to a blazing 24-5 run capped by JV’s teardrop for an 80-75 lead with 34 seconds left. Ayaay unloaded seven points in that crucial rally while Nzeusseu, Reymar Caduyac and Jeric Serrano also contributed.

Wamar made two free throws to narrow the gap, 77-80, but a turnover marred their last possession, denying them a potential game-tying trey.

The Scorpions, who had a runner-up finish in the previous conference, bagged a twice-to-beat edge after winding up the eliminations as the third seed with an 8-3 win-loss record.

CEU missed the final four for the first time since the 2014 Foundation Cup.