Jawbreakers stay hot, edge Couriers

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University rode on the endgame heroics of Jaycee and Jayvee Marcelino as it beat Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 95-93, keeping its streak alive in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Marcelino twins sank crucial baskets for the Jawbreakers, who stretched their winning roll to four after a season-opening loss.

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson was relieved to see his wards pull off another hard-earned win following their 80-75 triumph over the formidable Akari-Adamson University.

“I think now they really know how to finish games. The good thing about this [kind]of games is it’s going to make us sharper,” said Robinson.

“We’ll learn from our mistakes and that’s the reason why we joined this league to learn,” added the young mentor.

Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu paced the Jawbreakers with a game-high 27 points on top of 11 rebounds, three steals and as many blocks while CJ Perez chipped in 18 markers, six boards and five assists.

Ralph Tansingco tallied 16 points, captain Jesper Ayaay scored 11 markers and the Marcelinos added a combined 12 points.

Bong Quinto finished with a team-best 22 points to go with 10 rebounds while JP Calvo chalked 16 markers for the Couriers, who absorbed their first defeat in three outings.

Big men Christian Fajarito and Jeo Ambohot had 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss.

Wangs-Letran went on a searing 10-2 start but could not repulse the pesky Zark’s as it settled for 20-18 lead in the opening period.

The toe-to-toe battle continued until Tansingco poured 13 points highlighted by three triples to kindle an 18-9 run bridging the final two frames for an 81-67 lead.

Wangs did not back down easily as the combo of Calvo and Ambohot spearheaded a 17-6 rally to knot the match at 91-all with 3:32 left.

The Marcelino twins took charge late, connecting on a fastbreak with Jayvee making the layup to hand the advantage back to the Jawbreakers, 93-91.

But Batiller hit a quick basket off a timeout for the Couriers, putting the game on a deadlock anew, 93-93.

Ayaay dished out a sneaky handoff to Jaycee, who sank a teardrop for the eventual final count as Ambohot forced a three-point shot and Batiller muffed a potential game-tying baseline jumper.

The scores:

ZARK’S BURGER-LYCEUM (95)— Nzeusseu 27, Perez 18, Tansingco 16, Ayaay 11, Jv. Marcelino 8, Serrano 6, Jc. Marcelino 4, Baltazar 3, Santos 2, Caduyac 0, Cinco 0, Ibañez 0, Marata 0.

WANGS BASKETBALL-LETRAN (93)— Quinto 22, Calvo 16, Fajarito 13, Ambohot 11, Batiller 7, Muyang 6, Publico 6, Mandreza 5, Trinidad 3, Balanza 2, Taladua 2, Balagasay 0.

Quarterscores: 18-20; 46-45; 77-67; 95-93