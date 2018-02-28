Jay R heats up OPM R&B

Curtain raiser… Here’s the latest news from the music industry: Sony Music has not renewed its license to sell its products through local label Ivory Music & Video. The decision took effect in January.

For now, Sony Music Asia hired a temporary marketing consultant in the country but the big question is whether or not Sony Music will reopen operations in the Philippines if another local company makes a bid for the license.

Sony Music Philippines closed down at the end of 2011, during which time Ivory Music & Video was awarded its license in the country. A major player in the global recording industry, Sony’s artists include Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Britney Spears, John Legend, Fifth Harmony and Elvis Presley among others.

* * *

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) brings on the hit of the summer further with two R&B singles coming from Julie Ann San Jose and Jay R. For the first two months of the year, “Nothing Left” by San Jose and “Kamusta Ka” by the R&B Prince had been getting intensive airplay asserting that OPM is alive and well.

Both tracks are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Deezer.

Jay R is enjoying the fruits of being an independent singer and likewise busy with his own indie label Homeworkz Music.

Four years after the release of his first indie album “Elevated” under his label, the Prince of R&B is back with a new single “Kamusta Ka?” also released last month which is the continuation of his hit track “Bakit Pa Ba?”

“The story of Bakit Pa Ba? is that he messed up on a girl and now she’s gone. Now the story of Kamusta Ka is he finally found the girl he messed up with and got back together with her. But he messed up again and now she’s gone for the second time,” Jay R said.

To add edge to the track, he decided to include a sample of his old hit on which the song is about.

“No one has ever sampled their old hot song and made it into a new one,” Jay R proudly said. “International artists do it with other people’s hits but no one has done it to their own hit.”

The single is special to him because of the way the song is put together.

“The lyrics are so poetic, the melody is catchy, and the music captures your ears,” Jay R said.

Its music video premiered on MYX on February 17.

“Kamusta Ka?” will also be the title of his upcoming album and told Music Geek that the single will be the primer on how the rest of the tracks would sound like.

Since he has his own label now, he is proud of the independence that he can make as far as his sound is concerned and helping other artists with their music. So far, Homeworkz Music has artists like Aicelle Santos, Robin Nievera, Girlfriends’ Mica Javier, “The Voice of the Philippines Season 1” semifinalist Paolo Onesa and R&B singers Kris Lawrence and Luke Mejares under its roster.

“My vision for my label for all time is when Homeworkz releases music, the whole world is listening and waiting for it,” Jay R said.

Jay R is likewise optimistic about R&B music and OPM for this year. He is still part of the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show “ASAP.”

“I think R&B and OPM with be at a higher level in 2018. So many great R&B artists that are finally coming out with great and best of all original music. This is something I can’t help but think that I have been in some way shape or form a catalyst to this movement,” Jay R said.

* * *

Catch British singer Calum Scott and American girl group Fifth Harmony on their shows on March 4 (Sunday), 6 p.m. at Shangri-La Plaza Grand Atrium and March 6 (Tuesday), 8 p.m. at the Kia Theater respectively.

Scott was a “British Got Talent” finalist who shot to fame with his audition piece, his version of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” which ultimately became his hit single. He was signed by Capitol Records in the UK and is set to release his debut album titled “Only Human” this month featuring the single “You Are The Reason,” which has a duet version with “X Factor” champion Leona Lewis. “Calum Scott Live” is presented by Shangri-La Mall and MCA Music.

Though placing only third in the second season of “The X Factor US” and now without their former member Camila Cabello (who eventually went solo), pop and R&B girl group Fifth Harmony remains a global sensation especially with the release of their third album “Fifth Harmony” (via Syco/Epic Records) which blasted to the top of the charts around the world upon its release last year.

The group’s self-titled album was the No. 1 pop and second-best overall selling album in the U.S., debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 chart and peaked at No. 1 on iTunes in more than 50 countries including Greece, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Columbia. The album features the gold-certified lead single “Down” featuring Gucci Mane, “He Like That” and “Por Favor” featuring Pitbull. This follows the record-breaking success of Fifth Harmony’s sophomore album “7/27” in 2016 which includes 5x platinum certified first single and first Top 10 Hits on the Billboard Hot 100 – “Work from Home,” “All in My Head (Flex)” and “That’s My Girl”.

In 2015, Fifth Harmony released their debut album, “Reflection,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and includes two platinum records, “BO$$” and “Sledgehammer” in addition to the quadruple-platinum success of the single, “Worth It.”

Fifth Harmony PSA Tour is presented by Wilbros.