Jays rattle Rangers to take playoff series opener

LOS ANGELES: Toronto pitcher Marco Estrada allowed just four hits in 8 1/3 innings while the Blue Jays roughed up Texas hurler Cole Hamels in a 10-1 victory in their baseball playoff opener on Thursday (Friday in Manila). The Blue Jays, who eliminated the Rangers in the American League Division Series last season, gained the upper hand in this year’s ALDS rematch and will try to stretch their series lead in game two of the best-of-five set in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. In Cleveland the Indians made the most of home field advantage, belting three home runs in the span of four batters in the third inning en route to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox in game one of their AL division series.

AFP