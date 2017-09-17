JBC opens applications for associate justices

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened to interested judges and lawyers applications for the positions of Sandiganbayan associate justice and Court of Appeals (CA) associate justice.

The council opened the nominations in view of the promotion to the Supreme Court of former Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo last August 14.

Gesmundo is the fourth SC justice appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The JBC gave applicants up to November 2 to file their applications and submit the required documents.

The vacancy in the CA resulted from the optional retirement Associate Justice Melchor Quirino Sadang last August 1.

Vying for the seat but whose previous interviews remain valid are Justices Dinnah Aguila-Topacio, Evalyn Arrelano-Morales, Stephen Cruz, Gregorio de la Pena, Dorothy Montejo-Gonzaga, Silvino Pampilo Jr. and Vernard Quijano.

Also, the JBC announced that the public interview of applicants eyeing the post of CA presiding justice will be on September 25.

The post became vacant after Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals Andres Reyes Jr. was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte to the SC last July 12.

Among the applicants are CA Justices Romeo Barza, Marlene Gonzales-Sison, and Normandie Pizarro and Acting Presiding Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando.

Rowena De Juan-Quinagoran is also contesting the post.

The seven-man JBC is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman and is headed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.