JC Santos is Myx celebrity VJ for March

Actor-singer JC Santos takes on a brand new role as Myx Music Channel’s celebrity VJ this March.

“It’s an honor to be a Celebrity VJ. It’s unreal, because Myx has always been a part of my childhood, and I’ve never thought I would be a VJ one day. I’m now a fan of a lot of local bands because of Myx,” the Star Music recording artist said about his new hosting gig.

OPM band Rivermaya takes the lead in unique performances as “Myx Headliner” while teen rapper Shanti Dope shows off his skills in rhythm-and-poetry music as he performs his songs under the “Myx Spotlight.”

Fans may also enjoy previous Myx Music Awards – from 2006 to 2017 –in “Myx Throwback” until March 20, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. – before the upcoming Myx Music Awards 2018 at the Araneta Coliseum on May 15.

Meanwhile, the Myx VJ Search is back this year. Aspirants may audition in person on March 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 12 noon to 6 p.m. Requirements include a head shot, full body photo, and two valid IDs confirming the candidate is within the 18 to 25 age range. One-minute audition videos are also accepted via unlisted feature of YouTube.