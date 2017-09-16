JCI Manila Senate tilt rolls off Sept 18

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Manila will host the annual JCI Manila Senate Golf tournament on September 18 at the Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The proceeds of the charity game titled “Swinging like Romans” will go to the Eye Care We Care program that will benefit the caddies and employees of the golf club.

Entry fee costs P4,000 inclusive of lunch, cart, raffle ticket, and PG golf shirt.

The competition will follow a System 36 mode of play.

Registration at Sta. Elena begins at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m.

BDO, RCBC, Eye Max Optical and SM Prime back the event.

For information, reach the organizers at 09189900999.