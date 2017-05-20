JDA sees logistics unit growing 50% in next 2 yrs

ARIZONA-BASED software and consultancy JDA Software Group Inc. expects its logistics business to grow by about 50 percent in the next two years on sustained demand for supply chain and retail solutions, a ranking company official said in Manila on Thursday.

“Our logistics business at present is about 20 percent and 80 percent is retail, and I’m expecting in the next two years logistics will grow by about 30 percent to 50 percent,” Amit Bagga, regional vice president for Asia Pacific at JDA, said on Thursday during the 3rd edition of JDA Day, its annual regional user conference in Manila.

“Earlier, I was with the CEOs [chief executive officers]and top logistics companies meeting, and the demand I saw was really surprising. That’s why I’m confident of saying 50 percent [growth],” Bagga added.

He also said the retailers that the company has on board with their platform include about eight of the top 10 retailers in the Philippines for a total of about 50 retailers.

The third edition of JDA Day, dubbed “The Next Game Changer: Optimizing Supply Chain Planning and Logistics,” brought together supply chain practitioners and leaders from verticals such as manufacturing, retail, wholesale/distribution and transportation and logistics.

For his part, Vishal Dhawan, JDA vice president, sales, Asean and India, set the tempo for the event, succinctly sharing insights on the new supply chain imperative to expand beyond traditional models.

Meanwhile, Constantin Robertz, managing director of Zalora Philippines, said that the e-commerce of physical goods alone is forecast to grow 16 times over the next 10 years in the Philippines.

He explained how platforms like Zalora enable brands to connect with consumers and how systems and processes across the value chain are integrated.