Jealous boyfriend kills partner, 5 others in NEcija

IN a fit of intense jealousy, a warehouseman hacked dead his live-in partner and five family members, including their mother and an 11-year-old boy, in San Leo­nardo, Nueva Ecija, at dawn on Friday.

A member of the family was able to run away with her one-year-old daughter, clutching her wounded neck, and shouted for help.

Suspect Jessie Tesoro, 34, escaped after the hacking spree.

Police identified the victims as Jennifer Caballero, 28, Tesoro’s live-in partner; her mother Leonila, 65; her brother Sergio, 25; her sister Abby Mylene; her brother-in-law Sonny Custodio; and Joshua Caballero, 11.

Analyn Caballero-Custodio, Jennifer’s sister, managed to escape and told their neighbor Catlyn Seranon what had happened while Elena Miranda, caretaker of the victims’ rented house in Barangay Adorable, immediately called the police.

Responding policemen and an emergency rescue team found the victims sprawled in a pool of blood.

The bolo that Tesoro allegedly used in hacking the victims was recovered at the crime scene.

Custodio said they were sleeping when Tesoro attacked them one by one.

Jennifer’s brother Sergio and Custodio tried to defend themselves but were overpowered and fatally hacked.

Miranda said Jennifer, who works as a tour guide in Angeles City, was the one who rented the house for her family and the suspect.

But unknown to Tesoro, Jennifer was also involved with an American tourist and renting an apartment in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Jennifer’s American boyfriend arrived last week and brought her and her three-year old daughter to Angeles City.

Tesoro learned about it and became furious after learning that the father of Jennifer’s three-year old daughter was her American boyfriend.

Serrano told The Manila Times that prior to the massacre, she saw Tesoro in front of their rented house, with his head down and hushed at about 1 a.m. on Friday.

“At about 4 a.m., we were awakened by the commotion from Jennifer’s house. A few minutes later, I heard Analyn knocking hard on our door,” she said.

Jennifer’s daughter and Analyn’s one-year-old baby were brought to the Department of Social Welfare and Development while Analyn is currently undergoing treatment at the PJG Hospital in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.