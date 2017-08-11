Jealous lover kills 2, wounds 4

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Police on Friday filed murder and frustrated murder charges against a laborer who, in the fit of jealousy, stabbed dead two people and wounded four others, including his live-in partner and her two children. Investigators said Ernesto Tagucon, 44, went berserk and stabbed dead his live-in partner’s brother Renel Bautista, 39, and their niece Trisky, 16, last Wednesday night. He also stabbed his partner Mitchi Bautista, 40, her children Janene, 19, and Lance, 3, and her brother Carlo, 37. Senior Police Officer 3 Ronnie Donasco said Tagucon reportedly confronted Mitchi after reading a text message saying “I love you” on her cellphone. Renel and Carlo went to check after hearing Mitchi’s shout for help and the children crying but were likewise stabbed by the suspect. Tagucon escaped after the stabbing spree but was cornered by pursuing lawmen. The lawmen recovered an 18-inch machete, believed used by the suspect in stabbing of the victims. Tagucon, who was charged with homicide but was released in 2010, admitted stabbing the victims in the fit of jealousy and asked forgiveness from the family of Mitchi.