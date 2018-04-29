Jealous man kills wife, mother-in-law

DINALUPIHAN, BATAAN: Jealousy allegedly drove an alcohol-crazed man to stab dead his wife 18 times and hit his mother-in-law on the head with a large chopping board on Friday night in a remote village here.

Supt. Eduardo Guevara Jr., Dinalupihan police chief, said Joy Dakila, 32, died on the spot from a long knife stab wounds all over the body while her mother, Betty Adriano, 51, was declared dead on arrival at the Bataan Peninsula Hospital.

Suspect Rocel Dakila is at-large. He used a kolong-kolong (an improvised tricycle without roof used to transport goods) as get-away vehicle that was later found abandon in Florida Blanca, Pampanga.

Guevara said Dakila, his wife and their worker Boyet Mina, were drinking liquor in the couple’s house in Barangay San Simon. Mina, a laborer in the small business Adriano, left after noticing that the couple was arguing over the suspect being jealous with someone.

The argument led to Dakila’s stabbing his wife witnessed by one of their daughters who called her grandmother at an adjacent house for help. But the suspect turned to Adriano and hit her with the chopping board.

Guevara said Dakila, who is remains at-large, will faces cases for parricide and murder.