Jeep lovers, your new Wrangler is here

Fans of the iconic Jeep Wrangler will be excited to learn the latest iteration of the go-everywhere and do-everything sport utility is here, Manila-area dealer Chrysler Makati said. The 2017 line-up is available in six variants: The Unlimited Rubicon, which is available equipped with either the 200-horsepower, 2.8-liter turbo diesel or 384hp 3.6-liter V6; the 2.8-liter diesel-equipped Unlimited Sahara; 3.6-liter V6-powered Unlimited Sport; and the Unlimited Sport S, equipped with either the diesel or gas engine. All models have a five-speed automatic transmission, and have a three-piece hardtop as standard equipment – in body color for the Rubicon variants, and black for the others. Loaded with features, and built with the rugged style and performance that marks Jeep’s long history, the 2017 Wranglers are priced from P2.19 million (for the Unlimited Sport 3.6-liter) to P3.49 million for the top-of-the-line Unlimited Rubicon 2.8-liter.

Photo: CATS Motors/Chrysler Makati