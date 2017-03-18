Jefferson leads Alaska to 107-79 win over GlobalPort

Import Corey Jefferson debuted with 28 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks to power Alaska to a 107-79 victory over GlobalPort on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Forward Calvin Abueva tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while 6’8 center Sonny Thoss added 13 points and Jake Pascual contributed nine points to hand the Aces their first victory.

After taking a 32-24 lead at the end of first quarter, the Aces never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. They even established their biggest lead late in the game, 107-78, after Abel Galliguez’s triple with 40 seconds remaining.

Stanley Pringle led the Batang Pier with 27 points along with seven rebounds and six assists, while import Sean Williams posted 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks.

Scores:

ALASKA 107 – Jefferson 28, Abueva 15, Thoss 13, Pascual 12, Galliguez 9, Banchero 8, Exciminiano 7, Enciso 6, Magat 4, Racal 3, Dela Cruz 2, Mendoza 0, Andrada 0.

GLOBALPORT 79 – Pringle 27, Williams 18, Quinahan 8, Canaleta 6, Cortez 6, Pessumal 5, Mamaril 4, Maierhofer 3, Aban 2, Pennisi 0, Paredes 0.

Quarter scores: 32-24, 59-42, 81-58, 107-79