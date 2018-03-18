Jeongmee ‘Janet’ Kim and the joys of bringing Korean-quality goods to Filipinos

With the fastest economic growth in Asia, the Philippines is exceedingly becoming a popular target for foreign investors, whether big or small. As in the past, English proficiency tops the list of advantages for a foreigner to set up a business or partner with a local counterpart in the country, not to mention a skilled work force, a large domestic market, considerable natural wealth, and the Philippines’ good standing as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

One country that has long seen the potential to invest in the Philippines is South Korea, so much so that up to now, Korean entrepreneurs have not let up in opening ventures from neighborhood grocery stores that sell their trademark ingredients, to major industries like electronics.

Dubbed the “Korean wave,” an astute businesswoman from South Korea named Jeongmee “Janet” Kim joined the promising phenomenon and explored business opportunities in the Philippines in 2014.

Chief executive officer of MJ Décor 888 Incorporated, Kim established a manufacturing company that produces an extensive range of window blinds and related products using Korean imported textiles and accessories.

Among their merchandise are roller blinds, sunscreens, vertical blinds, combi-blinds, roman blinds, triple-shade blinds and motorized blinds. And with Koreans being aesthetically discerning and famously innovative, clients and patrons have come to be sure of MJ Décor’s elegant designs.

“I have a business partner in the window textile manufacturing business and we saw a great opportunity to penetrate the Philippine market,” Kim told The Sunday Times Magazine with help of a translator in a sit down interview.

Asked how she got into the manufacturing of decorative blinds for both the home and office, Kim recalled, “I’m an active Rotarian in my country since 2000. One day, I was invited to the house of one of our members and I felt the place was too dark. It was then I thought of putting up a business that will help improve people’s houses and establishments with window blinds.”

Eager to set up where the potential for growth is most viable, Kim zeroed in on the Philippines, where a huge wave of Koreans have invested and migrated over the past decade.

“Manufacturing is heavily dependent on a country’s GDP growth, and there wasn’t any better market than the Philippine market when I was making my plans. Up to now, the Philippines, as we know it, is the fastest growing country in Asia. I thought, why would I pass up an opportunity to take part in this market growth?” Kim continued.

She then talked about South Korea’s leading fabric industry, whose presence dominates most of the Asian market.

“Korea’s fabric market is huge, and known for high quality and competitive prices. These are what we use in our products, among other high-grade materials all shipped from Korea and finally assembled in our factory here in Manila,” said the CEO.

However, setting up a foreign-owned business in the Philippines is no walk in the park according to Kim. There are many steps to take, such as obtaining the necessary permits and licenses, registering with the proper government agencies, and producing the required capital investments before finally beginning operations.

“It was quite challenging for me compared to doing it in Korea since the system and culture are very different between the two. The processing time for every step was longer, and I also felt there are too many unnecessary procedures and requirements needed. To obtain a business permit in Korea means filling up one simple piece of paper and that’s it. You have a business permit.”

Despite the experience, she still fell in love with the country and the Filipinos especially because of their “heart and determination.”

“First of all, my language barrier gave me a hard time communicating thoroughly with my employees. However warm hearts and the optimism of Filipinos make them very pleasant to work with. We have 25 Filipino employees in total here in the factory alone.” she smiled.

Kim also admitted it can be very tiring to run a business in another country.

“But I am always happy and grateful to God that I am able to go back and forth here in the Philippines from South Korea because I enjoy every trip I make here and consider this country as my second home already,” she quickly added.

While MJ Décor’s range of window blinds and textiles are generally intended for homes, offices, schools and hospitals, Kim thought they could widen their client base by joining PhilConstruct at the SMX Convention Center in January. Held annually, PhilConstruct is dubbed as the country’s most extensive construction equipment, building materials, interior and exterior products exhibition and technology forum.

Assessing their participation as a success, Kim said they were able to learn more about the Philippine market through the forum, which she believes will help MJ Décor achieve its goal of catering across the high, middle and lower-income brackets.

Finally, aware that Korean products are in demand more than ever in the Philippine market today, Kim hopes that the market will also patronize MJ Décor’s products as they do other popular Korean imports for their quality and well executed design.

“Korean products in general are in demand because of quality first and foremost followed by prices at reasonable range. We know this by heart because if the quality of your product is not to the standard of the industry, your company will face a total shut down in Korea. The market there is not so forgiving like here in the Philippines.

Competition is so fierce that in order to survive you need to produce products in great quality with good price points as well. And we bring this culture to the Philippines, which is why we are proud that MJ Décor products provide all the quality and price affordability for families and offices here in the Philippines,” Kim ended.