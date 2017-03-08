Many admire Jericho Rosales for his versatility as an actor, more so, his rags-to-riches story.Prior to ma­king it big in show business, he worked hard as fish vendor to make ends meet for his family.

Rather than wallow in misfortune, Rosales used his past as motivation to better his life. And now, despite his huge success and a continued bright future, his humility and and work ethic consistently draw admiration from everyone around him.

In fact, Rosales showed the peak of his professionalism when on March 3, he still walked the runway of American denim brand Wrangler at TriNoMa’s Activity Center when his father, Santiago Rosales, had passed away the day before. To honor his commitment, he was in and out of the event so the fashion show could go on as planned.

That is Jericho Rosales’ praise-worthy style.

Basics boy

When it comes to fashion, Rosales has always echoed the core of his personality. He remains modest no matter what clothes he wears, brining out an approachable style whether suited in a tuxedo or any other polished, sleek or jazzed up up look.

The fashion plate that he is, however, Rosales still prefers to go with the basics.

Ever since he joined noontime show Eat Bulaga’s “Mr. Pogi” search, he had always stood out even in a plain shirt. Not much has changed in his choices today as Rosales’ go-to outfit generally consists of a white T-shirt, black jeans, and boots or sneakers, and look effortlessly cool.

As a motorcycle rider, he also combines his shirts with his staple denim jackets, Kevlar pants and riding shoes, which clearly represents his adventurous lifestyle.

Infinitely cool

True to his free and daring spirit shared with Wrangler, Rosales rocked the brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

Launching a new line of denims called call InfiCool, every piece in the collection is made with a built-in cooling effect, with other properties that make the fabric fast-absorbing and quick-drying.

The brand also continues to take its signature denim wear to the Philippines’ wide, open roads with its digital competition, “True Wanderer.” In 2016, Rosales joined biker enthusiasts on an all-expense paid tour around the country.

This year, the brand extends the scope of the competition from just bikers to all types of wanderers who have what it takes to be the next “Open Road Hero. Twenty finalists will be selected to embark on a three-day journey to finish four different challenges that will test their skills and wits.They will then participate in a photo competition that will be divided into different themes per week. The photos should be posted weekly on their Facebook pages along with a story as to how traveling inspires their inner” Open Road Hero.”

A grand winner, chosen by a panel of judges including Rosales, will win an all-expense-paid trip to Batanes for two, and P100,000 worth of gear.

Adventurers interested to join should now post on Facebook a travel photo captioned why they believe they are an “Open Road Hero” with the hashtags #TrueWanderer and #Live2Wander.