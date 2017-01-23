Jeron Teng’s new goals

Hard court heartthrob dribbles his way into professional basketball—and show business

His days as De Las Salle University Green Archers’ most celebrated forward may officially be over but the spotlight continues to shine on collegiate basketball star Jeron Alvin Teng.

This 2017, Teng—who took his final bow on the UAAP hard court with the Most Valuable Player award on December 2016 is currently headed to the Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) official minor league association, known as Development League (D-League).

This move, according to Teng, is a vital stepping-stone to reach his ultimate dream. “I’m happy because I’m, getting closer to my dream of making it to the PBA.”

Teng headed the launch of new D-League team AMA Computers, and explained to the Entertainment press that the PBA requires players to compete in the minor league to become eligible for a rookie draft.

“I feel blessed and I’m excited to be in the upcoming games with AMA,” added the 22-year-old cager. “It’s a great institution, and it’ll still feel like I’m playing for La Salle, because I’ll also be playing for a school community.”

As the exchange went on, however, the very first pick for AMA’s team this season revealed that besides basketball, he is also set to try his hand in show business.

Joining show business

With a new manager tasked specifically for show business engagements, Teng is poised to be more visible on screen in the coming days. The set-up is nothing new to good looking cagers, what with the likes of Freddy Webb, Atoy Co, Alvin Patrimonio, Paul Alvarez, and of course, Benjie Paras who has completely gone the showbiz way.

“While basketball is really my true love and will always be my priority, show business is another avenue I’m looking at these days. I’m open for TV guestings for a start and I’ll keep doing those whenever my schedule permits,” Teng admitted.

Teng is currently the face of several brands including a cellular phone and several men’s personal care brands, among others. Add to his strict basketball training and gym time, Teng is also a regular in the TV circuit and most recently appeared on ABS-CBN shows such as Family Feud and Tonight with Boy Abunda.

With his new found prominence on screen and online—with almost 1-million combined Instagram and Twitter followers to boot—the looker assured that he’s still the same Jeron Teng his fans have loved on the hard court before his latest foray into showbiz.

“I’m staying true to myself whether in front of the camera or not; I don’t do anything differently, I’m just the same person I’ve always been.” the DLSU Business Management student shared.

Nevertheless, Teng is also aware that with fame comes the responsibility of being a good role model, especially with many young fans.

“I just have to be more cautious and careful with what I do because I know that some people look up to me,” Teng averred.

One thing he has to get used to, however, is showbiz’ natural tendency to look into his personal life besides his projects. Teng seemed uncomfortable when the subject of his new girlfriend Professional Models Association of the Philippines member Jeanine Tsoi came up but did his best to answer questions.

He acknowledged how his fans have gone online to bash his current inspiration even as he continues to post pictures of them together.

“My attitude is simply, don’t mind the naysayers. After all, I can’t do anything about what they say and write online.”

For Jerold Teng, what matters these days is that everything is looking up for him, in all the different facets of his life, and he is determined to see them all through this 2017.