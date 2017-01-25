Jerusalem collides with Thai champ today

Filipino boxer Melvin Jerusalem of Bukidnon is in high spirits as he executes his mission to dethrone World Boxing Council (WBC) minimum weight champion Chayaphon Moonsri of Thailand today in Phitsanulok, Thailand.

“I’m ready, very, very much ready. We don’t suffer any setback so far here,” the 22-year old Jerusalem told The Manila Times via overseas call prior to the official weigh-in on Tuesday. “So far, I’m in good condition, in good spirits and I don’t see any reason not to become a world boxing champion.”

Jerusalem said he aims to join the list of current Filipino world champions that includes World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight champ Manny Pacquiao, International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales and IBF light flyweight champ Milan Melindo.

Jerusalem’s opponent, known for his great speed and accurate jabs, is undefeated in 44 bouts, 17 of which are by knockout.

“I already studied his moves and his fighting style,” added Jerusalem, himself unbeaten in 11 fights with seven knockouts. “This fight is absolutely the most competitive of my fights because I’m fighting a high-level foe outside of my country. To my country and my father, I dedicate this fight.”

“Everything is okay and complete. Melvin’s hard work will bear fruit soon. It’s good to say that he’s in good health, but I’m reminding him to fight smart and aggressive. The fight will be held in the afternoon,” said Edito Villamor, the chief trainer of Jerusalem.