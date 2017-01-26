Jerusalem fails to dethrone Thai champ

Filipino boxer Melvin Jerusalem lost to Thai defending World Boxing Council minimum weight champion Chayaphon Moonsri on Wednesday in Phitsanuloke, Thailand.

The Thai champ outboxed the 22-year-old Bukidnon native for the duration of the fight. Jerusalem, displaying his fighting spirit charged at Moonsri in front of a hostile local crowd. The referee warned him for low blows during the eighth round.

The Filipino pug tried his best to land a knockout in the last few rounds but the Thai proved to be too elusive.

After absorbing his first loss, Jerusalem’s record dropped to 11-1 with seven knockouts.

The judges scored 115-113, 114-113 and 114-113 in favor of the 31-year old Moonsri, also known as Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand. Referee Celestino Ruiz officiated the match.

The Thai champion now boasts of being unbeaten in 45 fights with 17 knockouts.