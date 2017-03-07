Jerusalem to fight South African for IBO world title

Former world title challenger Melvin Jerusalem gets another crack at the world title when he faces South African Simphiwe Khonco on June 10 for the International Boxing Organization (IBO) minimum weight belt at the Emperor’s Palace in Kempton park, Gauteng, South Africa.

Jerusalem, 22, who lost to Thai defending World Boxing Council minimum weight titleholder Wenhang Menayothin via unanimous decision last January 25 in Thailand, confirmed to The Manila Times that he would be fighting for the IBO world title.

“I was already informed by coach Edito (Villamor) that I’ll be fighting for another world title. I returned to training, I guess two weeks after my last fight. I will try my best again and hopefully become successful,” said the Bukidnon native.

Khonco, who holds 17-5 win-loss record with seven knockouts, was a former IBO intercontinental minimum weight champion. He is coming off back-to-back unanimous wins last year before his upcoming bout against Jerusalem (11-1 record with seven knockouts).