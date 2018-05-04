Jeson, Marian target No. 3 in PPS Pinamalayan Open

Jeson Patrombon and Marian Capadocia seek to sustain their win run as they gun for a third straight victory in the PPS-PEPP Pinamalayan Open Tennis Championships unfolding today (Saturday, May 5) at the Bahaghari Tennis Club in Oriental Mindoro.

The in-form duo bested the cream of the crop to rule their respective sides in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Mac’s Crankit Open at the PCA courts last week that came on the heels of their title romps in the Brookside Open in Cainta last month.

That should make them the players to beat in the week-long event sponsored by Gov. Alfonso Umali Jr. in partnership with the provincial government of Oriental Mindoro with board member Butch Buenaventura as event coordinator.

“Though they both settled for lower ranking, Jeson and Marian should be the marked players owing to their form. But we expect the likes of (Johnny) Arcilla and (Khim) to step up and foil the duo’s bid in this week’s championship also held as part of the Pinamalayan Festival celebration,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Arcilla, who failed to reach past the semis in the Brookside Open and bowed to Patrombon in the Crankit Open finals, is out to redeem himself as he takes the top seeding in the men’s singles with Patrombon at No. 2 and reigning PCA Open winner Bryan Otico, Vicente Anasta, Fritz Verdad, Noel Damian, Dheo Talatayod and Mark Alcoseba taking the next six rankings in the 32-man draw.

Iglupas is also eager to make up for her heartbreaker of a loss, 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(5), to Capadocia last week as she gains the top seeding in the women’s singles that also features second seed Aileen Rogan and No. 3 Patricia Velez, with the back-to-back champion at No. 4 in the 16-player draw.

At stake is P30,000 and P20,000 to the winners in the men’s and women’s singles with Patrombon and Capadocia also teaming up in the mixed doubles offering P20,000 to the champion.

For details, call 09154046464.