Jessy Mendiola, first Filipina to win Asia Pacific Actors award

Talent management group Star Magic proudly shared with The Manila Times late Monday that one of its prime female talents Jessy Mendiola received her very first international award at the 5th Asia Pacific Actors Network (APAN) Star Awards in Korea.

Held on October 2 at the Sangnam Culture Plaza and MBC headquarters, Mendiola emerged as the “Best Asia Pacific Star” in what is usually a Korean-dominated awards night. The actress is the very first Filipina and celebrity from South East Asia to bring home the regional recognition.

In an emailed statement, Mendiola said, “It’s a big achievement for me, and a very fulfilling one, that I was able to win an award for our country, and to be ‘the first-ever Filipina recipient from South East Asia.’ I’m over the moon because this is the first major award I’ve ever received and it’s from an international award giving body. I’m very grateful for this.”

The actress, whose comedic chops came to the fore when she joined ABS-CBN’s Banana Sundae, won the prize for her performance in the gag show, and promptly shared her latest feat with her co-stars.

“At first I didn’t know this award is a big deal over here, which makes me even grateful to receive it,” she added.

In her speech, Mendiola thanked MBC for the recognition, and said, “I am so happy to be standing here tonight in front all of you and I am greatly honored to be the Filipino recipient of Best Asia Pacific Star Award. Tonight is a celebration of promoting cultural exchange and opening up of new opportunities in Asia. I am extremely proud to be part of this prestigious ceremony.”

According to Star Magic, besides walking the event’s red carpet and sharing it with the biggest Korean stars of the day, Mendiola also took part in a hand printing ceremony. In both activities, FHM Philippines’ Sexiest Woman of the year rubbed elbows Coffee Prince’s Chae Yung An, Cho Jin Woong, TV hosts Honey Lee and Shing Dong Yup, as well as the lead stars of the hit Koreanovela Descendants of the Sun Song Joong Ki and Kim Min Seok.