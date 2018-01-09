‘Jestoni Alarcon’ stabbed in Parañaque

A 20-year-old namesake of actor Jestoni Alarcon is now in critical condition after being beaten and stabbed by two unidentified suspects while having a drinking spree in Paranaque City early Tuesday, police said. A report from the Southern Police District said the victim, a resident of King Street, Barangay Manuyo Dos, Las Pinas City, was brought to the Paranaque General Hospital for stab wounds in the body. The incident happened around 12 a.m. on Tuesday when the victim was drinking with a certain Nathony Laquino inside the Barrio Espiritu Compound, UPS 5, Barangay Isidro, Paranaque City. One of the suspects stabbed Alarcon several times while he victim was lying on the ground before walking away from the scene of the crime.