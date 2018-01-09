‘Jestoni Alarcon’ stabbed in Paranaque

JESTONI Alarcon is in critical condition after he was beaten and stabbed during a drinking spree in Paranaque City early Tuesday, police said.

The victim, however, is not the actor but his namesake.

A report from the Southern Police District (SPD) said Alarcon, 20, a resident of King Street in Barangay Manuyo Dos, Las Pinas City, was rushed to Paranaque General Hospital after sustaining stab wounds from one of two unidentified attackers.

The incident happened at around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday when the victim was having a drinking session with a certain Nathony Laquino inside the Barrio Espiritu Compound, UPS 5, of Barangay Isidro in Paranaque.

Police said the suspects arrived on the scene and beat him. One of the assailants stabbed him several times as he lay on the ground before walking away from the scene of the crime.

Police are now looking at the motive behind the incident. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ