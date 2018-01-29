Jetstar Asia to launch Clark-Osaka flights in March

LOW-COST carrier Jetstar Asia will be operating three weekly flights between Clark and Osaka starting March 27, 2018.

“Clark International Airport will be the second gateway in the region for Singapore and Japanese travelers to fly to the Philippines,” Jetstar Asia Chief Executive Officer Bara Pasupathi said in a statement over the weekend.

It will be the airline’s first connection from Northern Luzon to Japan, according to Jetstar. It noted that Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Japan will now operate up to 23 flights to Osaka, from Taipei, Manila and Clark.

The Clark International Airport Corporation views the new route as a fresh development.

“Jetstar Asia is one of our dependable partners in the development of Clark airport. The newest Clark-Osaka route is indeed a fresh development, as it will be a welcome addition to the growing number of passengers and to Clark’s 166 international weekly flights,” CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Cauguiran said.