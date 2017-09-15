The ‘jewel’ that is Janella Salvador

There is no stopping Janella Salvador from conquering the movies. The 19-year-old Star Magic artist first shot to fame via ABS-CBN’s long-running teleserye “Be Careful with My Heart” as one of the children in the Richard Yap-Jodi Sta. Maria starrer. She was immediately given her own show after her promising debut via “Oh My G,” which just as quickly cemented her teen stardom. Her audience draw proven, the network next paired her up with Elmo Magalona and elevated to the prime time slot with the love story “Born for You.”

But while Salvador’s star on television shot up with ABS-CBN, Regal Entertainment was the first to give her a break on the big screen with the top grossing Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Haunted Mansion” in 2015, and again in 2016 with “Mano Po 7: Tsinoy.”

This week, one of the most popular teen actresses in the biz today was back at the Regal Entertainment offices in Valencia, Quezon City, signing a four-movie contract deal with the 55-year-old movie company.

“She’s a jewel,” said Regal matriarch Lily Monteverde as she joined the talented Janella who looked stunning in an auspicious red dress for the big day. Typhoon Maring was ravaging the metro that very moment but the actress’ youth and energy lit up the room.

Indeed, Janella is bound to shine with Regal’s latest movie project for her, “My Fairy Tail Love Story,” where she plays a mermaid.

“I really enjoyed Mermaid school and all the diving we’ve been doing for the shoot,” she enthused. “The only hard part is dealing with the sun burn—masakit talaga.”

Charming as a mermaid character may sound the role is quite daring for Salvador who has to don a sexy suit in the fantasy movie. Paired again with Elmo Magalona for the project, her girlishness resurfaced when she confessed she couldn’t look at her leading man when he has to go topless for their scenes.

“What can I say? Hindi ko siya matignan! Wala, nahihiya ako. Pag may damit na siya, tumitingin na ako!” she said between giggles.

If this girlishness has been caught on camera, then it is safe to say it works, because this early, short online teasers has already stirred up the huge ElNella fan base on social media, ensuring Regal Entertainment a hit in their hands.

“Didn’t I tell you she’s a jewel?” smiled Mother Lily. Indeed she is.