Jewellery exhibits add glitter to Hong Kong urban hub

More than 4,480 exhibitors from over 50 countries and regions are set to gather at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) before the end of February to mount the world’s largest jewellery marketplace for global traders.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), there will be two components to this endeavour, namely the 5th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show from February 27 to March 3, and the the 35th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show from March 1 to 5.

Leading industry associations from around the world are expected to showcase their wide range of exquisite jewellery and gemstones in specific group pavilions. Among the countries and regions joining the trade fair are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, the Chinese mainland, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Myanmar, Peru, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.

In 2017, the twin shows attracted more than 85,000 buyers from 144 countries and regions.

Distinct shining halls

To share the spotlight at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Hall of Fame are more than 30 renowned brands including Elle (Hong Kong) and Lao Feng Xiang (Mainland China) while the Hall of Extraordinary will house 100 top-tier jewellery companies.

Cutting-edge and radiant designer brands will be featured at Designer Galleria, while the haute craftsmanship of Hong Kong jewellers is to be showcased at the World of Glamour pavilion.

Other themed zones include the Hall of Jade Jewellery for Fei Cui, Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria gathering classic charms; Treasures of Craftsmanship with its sophisticated decorative items; the Hall of Time to highlight luxury timepieces, as well as Wedding Bijoux for mementos of love.

The newly launched IT Solutions for Jewellery zone will gather IT solution providers to demonstrate their latest innovations and applications for the jewellery industry, such as e-business solutions, augmented reality (AR) retail technology, inventory management and mobile applications, among others.

Bright origins

Set to showcase at The Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show are raw materials including loose diamonds, precious stones, semi-precious stones and pearls from world-renowned companies such as Novel Collection Limited, M.I.D. (HK) Limited, Alain Boite S.A.S. and Paul Wild.

Buyers and visitors can find the jewels of their choices in three themed zones, namely the Hall of Fine Diamonds for exceptional natural diamonds, Treasures of Nature for brilliant gemstones, and Treasures of Ocean for exquisite pearls.

Design competition

Now on its 19th edition, the Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition will also be held to recognize local designs of superior craftsmanship and creativity. It is also organized by HKTDC in cooperation with the Hong Kong Jewellers’ & Goldsmiths’ Association, Hong Kong Jewellery and Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewellery Manufacturers’ Association, and Diamond Federation of Hong Kong.

Divided into the Open Group and the Student Group, the competition is themed “The Vibrant Hong Kong,” welcoming entries inspired by the city’s unique cultural mix. Criteria is based on creativity and innovation, aesthetics, craftsmanship and wearability, relevance to the theme, and marketability.

This year’s panel of judges is composed of Donald Tung, Emperor Jade Timepiece Limited managing director; Eric Yim, JP, Design Council of Hong Kong chairman; Henry Lau, Spyhenry Lau founder; Ken Lo, Eternity Manufacturing Ltd director; Francis Gouten, Gouten Consulting Ltd director; Emme Wong, Galtiscopio Limited executive director; Dennis Ng, Polaris Jewellery Manufacturer Limited managing director; Ricky Lam, Elegance Jewellery International Limited CEO, and celebrity model Eunis Chan.