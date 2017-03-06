Jewelry makers MJIA target $830K from HK trade show

PHILIPPINE jewelry makers target to generate about $830,000 (P41.75 million) in revenues from a five-day interna-tional trade show in Hong Kong as they intensify marketing efforts abroad to boost sales amid weak demand in the local market.

Meycauayan Jewelry Industry Association Inc. (MJIA) Chairperson Cecille Ramos said in a statement issued on Fri-day 10 members of her group are exhibiting fine jewelry made of gold, silver, titanium or stainless steel for buyers at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show which ends today, March 6.

Ramos said they are eyeing buyers from the United States, Europe and Dubai.

She noted that the Philippines must continue its participation in this trade show for at least three years to maintain brand recognition and recall and sustain the interest of potential buyers.

Ramos further said the jewelry show in Hong Kong, now recognized as one of the world’s most successful exhibi-tion centers, is well participated in by buyers and visitors from Asian and Middle East countries.

“We have to increase presence in international markets because our domestic market is not that strong,” she add-ed.

Ramos said jewelry manufacturers are participating both in international and domestic trade fairs to promote glob-ally competitive Filipino-made jewelries in terms of “quality, design and price.”

Jewelry is classified as an emerging sector under the Philippine Export Development Plan 2015-2017.

The Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau, in partnership with MJIA and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Guangzhou, co-organized the outbound business matching mission cum trade fair participation in the Hong Kong jewelry show.