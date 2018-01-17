JFINEX: The Future of FINEX

RECOGNIZING that JFinex is the future of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the JFinex Committee strengthens its advocacies and programs with the students from business and finance universities and colleges.

In 2017, JFinex Committee organized four JFinex Future Business and Finance Leaders Forums, where thousands of participants benefited from its resources speakers including Antonio Carpio. This initiative will be continued in 2018. In fact, the fifth leg of the said forum themed, “Integrity, Governance, Compliance and Ethics” will be staged on January 27, 2018 at Far Eastern University– Manila. The speakers include Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Leovigildo Abot, Vice-President and Chief Audit Executive of Ayala Land Inc. Roderick Vega of SGV & Co./Ernst & Young, Michael Gallego of Punongbayan & Araullo/Grant Thornton, Enrique Victor Pampolina of NavarroAmper & Co./Delotte Philippines, and Geraldine Hammond-Apostol Risk Assurance Partner of Isla-Lipana & Co./PwC.

The JFinex Committee gathers expert, relevant and notable speakers to provide the students with first-hand information on meticulously selected topics. The main thrust of the fora is to inspire the students to actively enrich themselves in the pursuit for excellence in Business and Finance. JFinex Committee, with its generous sponsors, provided the fora to the students for free to stimulate the learning appetite.

The Inter-Collegiate Finance Competition now on its 20th year will be more exciting and prestigious as the JFinex Committee aims to pursue the automation process for the elimination round. The automation of the competition was completed for the Final Round of the 19th ICFC last November 28, 2017.

JFinex Committee is grateful to its partners and sponsors JP Morgan Chase and Co., Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, technology partner Forecasting and Planning Technology Inc. (Noah and Promptus 8) knowledge partner Price Water house Cooper, ICTSI Foreign Delegates, and the organization’s dedicated sponsors Jollibee, Kenny Rogers, Centro Escolar University, De La Salle University–Taft and University of San Carlos.

Anchored on the goals and objectives of FINEX for 2018, “Transform for a sustainable future. Today.”, JFinex will be expanding the coverage of its market and advocacies by establishing frameworks, platforms and structure to encourage sustainable connections of the students to FINEX.

In 2018, JFinex is bound to soar higher as it continues to inspire, motivate and open more opportunities for our future finance leaders with the relaunching of worthwhile activities such as campus tours and internship programs.

The concerted effort and dedication of the people behind the JFinex Committee: Benito Soliven (liaison director), Dada Del Carmen (chairperson), Jeremy Abano (co-chair), Edith Dychiao (board member), Tonyboy Ongsiako (board member), Grace Tiongco ( board member), Edwin Fernandez (past president and chairman–ICFC Board of Judges), Roberto Borromeo (past president), Frank Ysaac (past president), Ma. Teresita Dimaculangan, Elmer Guzman, Rene Jazmines, Sherwin Lim, Joseph John Ong, Ruby Saballe, Vicente Sarza and Marybeth Ty have been the driving force to accomplish the organization’s purpose for the past few years.