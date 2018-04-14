JG Summit nets P29.56B in 2017

GOKONGWEI-LED conglomerate JG Summit Holdings, Inc. reported net income of P29.56 billion for 2017, relatively flat from the year before, as lower profits from the airline business was offset by strong growth in petrochemical.

JG Summit told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday that net income last year—excluding non-operating and nonrecurring items—stood at P29.56 billion, slightly lower than the P29.97 billion registered in 2016.

The net income of budget carrier Cebu Air was affected by a rise in fuel prices, although this was offset by double-digit income growth in its petrochemicals business and an increase in equity earnings from associates, particularly United Industrial Corp. Ltd., Manila Electric Co., and Global Business Power Corp.

It said consolidated revenues grew 13.7 percent to P273.45 billion last year, from P240.50 billion in 2016, on the back of strong revenues from core subsidiaries.

Revenue from core investments, however, declined as dividend income received dropped 28.5 percent from P20.3 billion in 2016 to P1.45 billion in 2017 due to lower dividend income declared by PLDT, Inc.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization inched up by 1.8 percent to P70.67 billion versus the P69.37 billion booked in 2016.

Operating expenses increased 13.6 percent to P50.16 billion from P44.14 billion a year earlier.

Food unit Universal Robina Corp. saw net income attributable to equity holders of the parent drop 13.1 percent to P10.89 billion.

On the other hand, property arm Robinsons Land Corp. grew its net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent by 2.3 percent to P5.88 billion. Total gross revenues, however, slipped 1.3 percent to P22.45 billion.

Cebu Air’s net profit last year fell 18.9 percent to P7.91 billion despite a 9.9 percent increase in gross revenues to P68.03 billion from P61.90 billion in the previous year.

Petrochemicals businesses JG Summit Petrochemicals Corp. and JG Summit Olefins Corp. posted 16.9 percent net income growth to P5.99 billion. Their combined gross revenues reached P41.41 billion, or 42.4 percent higher than the prior year, on higher sales volumes.

Banking services unit Robinsons Bank realized a 31.2 percent increase in banking revenues to P4.48 billion versus the P3.41 billion booed in 2016.

JG Summit is the umbrella conglomerate of tycoon John Gokongwei Jr.