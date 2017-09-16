JGFP Interschool meet begins

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) has launched its biggest tournament series for the second half of the year with the start of the 2017 Interschool Championship on Saturday at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

Invited as guests to the opening ceremonies and to hit the ceremonial tee shots are Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Butch Ramirez, PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez and Department of Education Assistant Secretary Tonisito Umali.

The Interschool Championship is a cornerstone of the JGFP’s grassroots development program and is the premiere and biggest interschool golf tournament in the country. “The JGFP has gone the extra mile to improve the Interschool Championship to encourage more schools to form, maintain and send teams. It is a banner year in terms of participants and we want this trend to continue as we work harder to grow our base of junior golfers,” said Bobby Dy, JGFP Vice-Chairman. JGFP Tournament, Rules and Awards Committee Co-Head Bobby Pineda added “the JGFP is looking to roll out a similar but autonomous program in the Visayas and Mindanao in the future.”

The tournament will feature the best players from all over the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces and major metropolitan areas. The event is expected to draw more than 200 players from over 40 schools. There will be team and individual competition with divisions divided into Boys Peewee (Grades 1-2), Boys GS 2 (Grades 3-4), Boys GS 1 (Grades 5-6), Boys Juniors 2 (Grades 7-8), Boys Juniors 1 (Grades 9-12), Girls Peewee (Grades 1-2), Girls 3 (Grades 3-6), Girls 2 (Grades 7-9) and Girls 1 (Grades 10-12).

Format for the tournament will be aggregate Molave Scoring with the best four out of five rounds counting with top three prizes awarded to both individual and team winners. Teams will have a maximum of five for boys and four for girls with the top three and top to scores counting.

The tournament rounds will be held at Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Eastridge Golf Club, Beverly Place Golf Club, Valley Golf and Country Club, Splendido Taal Golf Club, Riviera Golf Club, Riviera Sports Club and Southlinks Golf Club.

The participating schools are APEC Dasma Cavite, Ateneo De Manila University, Assumption Antipolo, Assumption San Lorenzo, Bloomfield Academy, Brent International School Subic, British School Manila, De La Salle Zobel, Dominican School Manila, Don Bosco Technical College, Everest Academy, Faith Academy, German European School, Hope Integrated School, iAcademy, International School Manila, La Salle Green Hills, Lamblight Catholic School, Learning Links School, Makati Hope Christian School, MCA Montesorri, Meridian School, MGC New Life Christian School, Morning Star Montesorri, Nest School for Whole Child Development, OB Montessori Clark, Rotagonist College, School of Tomorrow, Singapore School Manila, Benedictine International, St Michael Archangel, St Pedro Poveda, The Abba’s Orchard-Cagayan, The Bridge School, Home School Global, Waldorf School, Westfield International School, Xavier School, Elizabeth Seton and International School – Binan.