JGFP new season begins

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) officially kicked off its tournament season with the holding of the 2018 JGFP International Qualifier Tour on Saturday at various locations.

The tournament draw close to 90 best players from the JGFP. The tournament will run on January 27 to 28, February 10-11, March 3-4 and March 17-18.

Playing venues include Riviera Sports Club, Riviera Golf Club, Eastridge Golf Club, Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club and Southlinks Golf Club.

The four two-day tournaments will serve as the qualifying tournaments for the prestigious 2018 IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego, California, the 17th True Visions International Junior Golf Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, the 2018 Ciputra Junior World Golf Championship in Bangkok, Thailand as well as the 2018 Annika Invitational and the 2018 Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship both at the Mission Hills Golf Club in Donguan, China.

The qualifiers, which is open to all JGFP members ages 18 and below, will award one slot to the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship to the top player in Boys and Girls 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old, 11-12 years old, 9-10 years old, and 7—8 years old. The JGFP will also shoulder the winners’ entry fees to the tournament.

Winners will be determined from the best six rounds out of a maximum eight rounds of play.

“The prizes are good incentives for our players to come and play their best. This is also a landmark event for the organization as this is the first time in a long while if not the first time at all that kids playing in international events are given incentives and assistance,” JGFP vice-chairman Bobby Dy told The Manila Times.

Meanwhile, the top players in the boys and girls ages 15-18 and 13-14 categories will be nominated to represent the country in the 2018 Ciputra Junior World Golf Championship. The JGFP will also shoulder the tournament fee and hotel accommodations of the players that will qualify.

The Annika Invitational and the Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship will award the best two finishers with free hotel and accommodations. The winners will be determined by the best two rounds in the third to sixth rounds of play and the first to fourth rounds of play, respectively.

Qualifying format and awards for the 17th True Visions International Junior Golf Championship and other awards for any of the selected international tournaments will be announced later.

“These international tournaments will provide better opportunities for our players to shine. We are hopeful that they improve to eventually bring the level of Philippine junior golf at par with world standards,” Dy concluded.