JGFP summer tour begins

The Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) officially kicked-off its summer tour with the 2018 PAL JGFP Junior Interclub Championships that will be held from April 13 to 15 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

A total of 148 players ageing six to eight years old, representing 12 clubs across the Philippines and a full international team from Guam participated in the tourney.

Among them were Manila Southwoods, Wack-Wack, The Orchard, Canlubang Golf, Alabang, The Country Club (ICTSI), Malarayat, Del Monte, Negros, Marianas (Guam/Saipan) and host Pradera Verde.

“We welcome all our players to our summer tour of events. It will be a fun filled three days of top-level golf, fellowship and friendship. It is a great time to relax and get the kinks out of our kids’ games in preparation for our world championship qualifiers and eventually for their trip to the US to play the summer tour there,” JGFP vice-chairman Bobby Dy told The Manila Times.

The event featured three age groups namely Division I (13-18), Division II (9-12) and Division III (8 and below), plus the Open and Montecillo classifications.

The interclub is the traditional start of the JGFP summer tournaments with participants usually going on a golf holiday.

Other major events of the JGFP this summer are the 2018 PAL IMG Junior World Championship Qualifier scheduled May 2 to 4 also at the Pradera Verde, and the 2018 USKG World and Teen World International Qualifiers (held in cooperation with Golf Depot) from May 9 to 11at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

The tournament was backed by major sponsor Philippine Airlines as well as Ayala Land, Inc. and the Philippine Golf Foundation.